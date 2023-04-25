Rare cancer impacting on little Sarah’s sight

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched for a six-year-old girl who is battling a rare form of cancer that has blighted her vision.

Sarah Connery has been diagnosed with a rare genetic cancerous disease called Wagner’s Syndrome which affects different parts of the body, and in Sarah’s case it is affecting her eyes.

Aisling Murphy and her mother Catherine O’Brien Murphy are organising the GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Sarah, who is Catherine’s grandniece, and Aisling’s goddaughter.

Sarah’s family are originally from Kilfinane, Limerick and Belgooly in Cork.

“Sarah is such a bright six-year-old girl who took her first steps in our home with her godparents, Aisling and Shane,” said Catherine.

Over the past two years, Sarah has been through many tests which led to her being initially diagnosed with Uveitis, an inflammation behind the eyes.

In the end, Sarah was diagnosed with Wagner’s Syndrome, meaning she now has to undergo difficult chemotherapy.

“Once a month, Sarah is on a low dose of chemotherapy and an injection once a week, as well as medication daily to help prevent cancer developing,” said Catherine.

“She is due an operation next month in Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital London, hopefully to improve her eyesight which is not guaranteed.”

Sarah’s parents, Patrick and Sarah Connery, have already gone through so much with the passing of their four-year-old son, Joseph, five years ago to another rare genetic disease, said Catherine.

Due to Sarah’s condition, their home needs to be upgraded to provide a safe environment for Sarah.

Lighting needs to be added throughout the house, especially the stairs, and their back garden needs shelter especially during the summer, due to all the medication and infusions Sarah needs.

“She cannot be in direct sunlight, as it affects her eyes, and she is at a high risk of sunstroke. She needs a safe place to play.”

Sarah has “two amazing sisters, Kacey and Khloe”, added Catherine.

The family has decided to hold a fundraising cake sale on Sunday, May 14, from 9am in the Carrigaline band hall, next to the Catholic Church. All are welcome.

Donations can also be made by contacting Catherine O’Brien Murphy, at 087 9411175, or to the gofundme.com page, ‘A Chance for Sarah’.

Aisling told The Echo that everyone who meets Sarah “absolutely loves her”.

The chemotherapy has taken its toll, however, with Sarah constantly tired.

“Her school has a special place where she can go, that she can relax and have a snooze if she wants,” said Aisling.

The family is hoping Sarah’s procedures will be successful. Her left retina is affected, and the hope is that they can re-attach it, while there is a build-up of gel in the right eye.

“They are hoping they can drain the gel, so the inflammation can come down,” added Aisling. “It’s very tough on the family. They lost a little boy five years ... and now another rare disease. It’s heart-breaking really. They haven’t even got over their son passing, never mind something happening to their daughter.”

The fundraising target is €8,000.

“We’re just hoping it will be able to help them some little bit, just to get them what they need to do in their house.”

Aisling said the Connery family now lives in London but are regular visitors to Cork where they have strong support.