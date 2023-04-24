Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 09:37

Memory of Cork family lost to suicidal driver to be honoured at fundraiser

The Twomey Remorial weekend is set to take place in Meelin on the weekend of June 10 and June 11
Sarah Horgan

A CORK woman who lost her family to a suicidal driver is to celebrate the tenth and final fundraiser in their memory this June.

Funds raised will contribute towards worthy charities including the National Rehabilitation Centre, St Joseph’s Foundation, and the Thomas Hayes Trust.

The Twomeys had been driving to a play centre while on holiday in Torquay on July 6, 2012, when they encountered 26-year-old suicidal taxi driver, Marek Wojciechowski, on the same road.

Police had been searching for Marek following the discovery of a suicide note. However, he deliberately crashed head-on into Elber and her family’s car after swerving in response to police sirens.

Elber’s little boy Oisín and unborn baby were both killed in the crash.

Her husband Con’s devastating injuries resulted in his death at Cork University Hospital, 10 months later.

Elber said she has made the decision to end the fundraising events out of respect for her family’s memory.

“I felt it was important for us to finish as good as we started. I didn’t want it to fizzle out as in a way that might have felt like people were giving up on Connie, Oisín and little lady. I just hope I’ve raised awareness.” 

Elber described how she has found peace since the crash and forgiven the driver at fault.

“The fact that I could never challenge the poor man might have changed things,” she said. “However, the situation left me with no choice but to look at things from his perspective.” 

Elber also opened up about the number of people indirectly affected by the tragedy including one eyewitness in attendance at her son Oisín’s inquest.

“I can remember this man in his mid to late sixties who was inconsolable,” she recalled. 

“I couldn’t understand why until I spoke to him and he told me that he had let us go in front of him on the roundabout that day. 

"He was beating his chest and saying that it should have been him. He was a lovely poor soul who reminded me of my own dad. 

"The man had been carrying around all that baggage this whole time even though he had no way of knowing what was going to happen. 

"I honestly believed that the lives we lead have already been mapped out for us. It was good for him to meet me because he got to tell his story.” 

To find out the full list of events that includes a 55k Cycle and table quiz readers can visit the Twomey Remorial Weekend Facebook page.

