Cork coffee dock planning appealed to Bord Pleanála

A DECISION to grant retention permission for a coffee dock in Rochestown in Cork city has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Cork City Council granted retention permission, subject to eight conditions, to the applicant Ozzys Coffee Dock to retain a coffee dock serving take-away refreshments and snacks, a sewer connection, and all other site works, at Belmont, Rochestown, on March 22.

The plans were lodged on January 26 this year. A submission was lodged objecting to the proposal on behalf of two local residents.

“Given the business carried out by the applicant company and in the context of the overall impact, my clients believe it would be impossible to impose suitable conditions which would render the unauthorised use consistent with the residential use of the area. They must ask that you would conclude that the unauthorised use is contrary to the proper and orderly planning and sustainable development of the area,” stated the submission to the planning authorities.

There were concerns about wastewater management. “No indication is given to any connection application being made to Irish Water to deal with, and accommodate trade effluents, arising from the use of the coffee dock and the acknowledged use of the area surrounding same by patrons and their dogs.

“Indeed, the use of the area by dogs, and as being ‘dog friendly’ obviously creates a pollution type hazard. This is not addressed at all in the application documents. No information is provided in relation to food preparation, the storage of same, the disposal of food waste, and the inevitable consequences of such offerings.

“The drawings do not demonstrate any bin storage areas or areas for the storage of disinfectants, cleansing materials, or any staff facilities,” according to the objector.

“There is no indication of any WC facilities for the inevitable requirements of staff and patrons.” The application was “silent” on any waste management plan.

The objector maintained that the development would be “injurious to the residential use and enjoyment of the area,” and “contrary to the proper and orderly planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The appeal against Cork City Council’s decision was lodged with An Bord Pleanála on April 12.

The case is due to be decided by August 15.