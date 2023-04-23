Man tried on €9,555 bracelet in Cork jewellers and left the premises

A 47-year-old man walked into a jewellers in Cork and asked to try on a gold bracelet valued €9,555 but as soon as he got it on his wrist he fled from the premises.

The crime has resulted in a sentence already being served by the accused for a spree of thefts and other crimes being increased to more than two years.

Judge Catherine Staines first agreed to reduce on appeal the sentence being served by the accused from 22 months to 20 months in respect of the earlier theft spree and then making a new six-month sentence consecutive to that.

So Jerry Foley of Grenville Court, Cork, is now serving an overall term of two years and two months.

The incident bracelet theft occurred at Castle Jewellers on Castle Street in Cork city. He asked to see an expensive bracelet and tried it on. He then calmly told the person working there that he was going to leave the premises with the item of jewellery.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said that no violence was offered by the accused in the course of the theft. Foley was intoxicated at the time.

Gardaí patrolling the area found Foley and he was in possession of the stolen bracelet which was returned to the store. In fact he was still wearing it.

Details of the earlier offences were also brought to the attention of Judge Staines as she considered the appeal matter that was also before the court.

They included one incident when he was caught walking through the city centre with an ornamental tiger under his arm.

On June 6 at Irwin’s pharmacy on Shandon Street he was caught shoplifting. Four days later at South Douglas Road Foley was trespassing on grounds of a private property.

On June 13 he carried out a burglary and interfered with a car at Melbourne Road, Cork. On June 18 he walked out of Homesense on Grand Parade with a tiger statue valued €229 and walked along Grand Parade with it until he was caught.

He was caught shoplifting on July 4 at JD sports St Patrick’s Street. On July 11 at Ovens, he interfered with a car outside a house. On July 18 he was shoplifting at Tesco, Wilton, and the All Care late night pharmacy. On August 16 he stole a car at Coach Street. It was later found at Ballinhassig.