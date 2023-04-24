Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

€185,000 investment in playground equipment and multi-use games area announced for Ballinlough

The contractor has been appointed and is due on site in June to commence works
An artist's impression of the multi-use games area that will be developed at Ballinlough Community Park, near the Gus Healy swimming pool.

Rory Noonan

THE long-awaited refurbishment of the children’s playground in Ballinlough is to get underway in late June.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Terry Shannon, in announcing the refurbishment said: “I have been working on this project for a number of years now, with the City Council Finance and the Parks Departments, and having secured €100,000 from the City Council Capital Budget 2023, the project can finally proceed.

“In recent years, there has been an increase in young families settling in Ballinlough. Themselves and existing residents have regularly been in contact with me, seeking an upgrade of playground facilities. As a child, I played here myself, so I know of the upgrades which are needed.”

The contractor has been appointed and is due on site in June to commence works. 

This will necessitate the closure of the playground for approximately a month while the new equipment is installed, but I am sure that everyone can agree, it will be worth it.

The works include an enlarged play area, with new wetpour safety surfacing in black with fleck and colour graphics at foot fall areas.

Seven new playground items are to be installed. These will include a wheelchair accessible roundabout, a low-level trim rail, an active senior multiplay unit, swings with flat and cradle seats, a multi seesaw springer, a spinning cup, along with existing junior multi play unit, a seesaw to be installed in a new location and existing wheelchair accessible swing. Also, two new benches and a new picnic seating area will also be installed.

Cllr Terry Shannon, at the Wheelchair Swing, at Ballinlough Park. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
The new enlarged playground will have the capacity to accommodate 50 extra users and will have an enhanced life span of up to 25 years.

In addition to the new playground, a new €85,000 multi-use games area is to be installed on the green, just below the playground in midsummer. The 20m x 10m MUGA will be fully enclosed with a tarmacadem surface. 

It will facilitate both football and basketball, being floor lined, along with goal posts and basketball hoops. It is also a space that can be used for a whole host of other recreational activities.

“These new recreational facilities will greatly add to the already many clubs and organisations in the parish. Both as a local councillor and as chairperson of the Ballinlough Community Association I am delighted to have brought this to completion,” concluded Cllr Shannon.

