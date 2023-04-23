Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 08:35

Cork motorist was blinded by the sun when he hit neighbour out walking

"He is extremely remorseful. He was very concerned about his neighbour.” 
Cork motorist was blinded by the sun when he hit neighbour out walking

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing serious harm to the pedestrian.

Liam Heylin

A motorist was momentarily blinded by sunshine early on a Sunday morning and his car struck a neighbour who was out walking his dog.

Garda Dylan Seymour testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that this incident occurred after 7am on Sunday morning, August 30 2020, where a 57-year-old man was walking his dog near his home and was struck by a car driven by Niall O’Sullivan of Drumkeen, Innishannon.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing serious harm to the pedestrian. Judge Helen Boyle imposed a six-month suspended sentence and decided not to impose any driving disqualification on the motorist.

Garda Seymour said the motorist, who was a neighbour of the injured party, drove him home after the collision and called for the emergency services.

The injured party, who is now 57, was walking his dog at the time, and Niall O’Sullivan, 31, admitted that he was blinded by sunshine and did not see him walking his dog on the road at Ballymountain, Innishannon.

The injured party, who was actively involved in sport, suffered a broken leg and other injuries which resulted in significant changes to his lifestyle. The injured party was upset that the defendant did not visit him when he was recovering from his injuries. 

However, Judge Boyle was told that the young man had been advised by his insurance company not to contact the neighbour when a civil case was pending but had since spoken to him.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said in respect of this insurance company advice to the defendant, “It might not be the right thing in human terms but it is not unusual. 

"He is extremely remorseful. He was very concerned about his neighbour.” 

Ms Lankford said the defendant was the one who brought the injured party home on the day and was also the one who phoned 999.

More in this section

Gerry Hutch Walks Frre Gsoc officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerard Hutch after verdict
40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant  40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant 
'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure 'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure
cork court
<p>Mairead O'Mahony from Berrings Cork, a bone marrow transplant recipient, with her Gold and Bronze for Shot Put and 1500m race in Perth on Thursday.</p>

Transplant Games: Cork's Mairead among the stars as Ireland team claims 17 medals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more