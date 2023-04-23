Cork motorist was blinded by the sun when he hit neighbour out walking

A motorist was momentarily blinded by sunshine early on a Sunday morning and his car struck a neighbour who was out walking his dog.

Garda Dylan Seymour testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that this incident occurred after 7am on Sunday morning, August 30 2020, where a 57-year-old man was walking his dog near his home and was struck by a car driven by Niall O’Sullivan of Drumkeen, Innishannon.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing serious harm to the pedestrian. Judge Helen Boyle imposed a six-month suspended sentence and decided not to impose any driving disqualification on the motorist.

Garda Seymour said the motorist, who was a neighbour of the injured party, drove him home after the collision and called for the emergency services.

The injured party, who is now 57, was walking his dog at the time, and Niall O’Sullivan, 31, admitted that he was blinded by sunshine and did not see him walking his dog on the road at Ballymountain, Innishannon.

The injured party, who was actively involved in sport, suffered a broken leg and other injuries which resulted in significant changes to his lifestyle. The injured party was upset that the defendant did not visit him when he was recovering from his injuries.

However, Judge Boyle was told that the young man had been advised by his insurance company not to contact the neighbour when a civil case was pending but had since spoken to him.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said in respect of this insurance company advice to the defendant, “It might not be the right thing in human terms but it is not unusual.

"He is extremely remorseful. He was very concerned about his neighbour.”

Ms Lankford said the defendant was the one who brought the injured party home on the day and was also the one who phoned 999.