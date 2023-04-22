Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 09:56

Gsoc officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerard Hutch after verdict

"The officer concerned has now submitted their resignation and GSOC’s investigation is ongoing." 
Gsoc officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerard Hutch after verdict

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch walks free through the doors of the CCJ this week after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at the Special Criminal Court. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Kenneth Fox

An officer with the Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has resigned amid allegations he attended a party with Gerard Hutch, the day that he was cleared of murder.

Mr Hutch (60) was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016 at the Special Criminal Court on Monday.

As The Irish Times reports, it is understood that the Gsoc investigator told a number of people that he had been at a party at a house on Monday evening, which Mr Hutch attended. The claim was subsequently reported to senior management at Gsoc and the officer resigned.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Justice told The Irish Times that The Department of Justice and the Minister were aware of the incident involving an issue with a staff member but added it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.

It is understood that the officer has been involved in a number of high profile investigations into potential garda misconduct.

Security sources said the Gsoc investigator told colleagues that he had attended at party in Dublin’s north inner city on Monday night and that Gerry Hutch was at the same gathering.

Some personnel in Gsoc were concern at hearing the claims and brought them to the attention of more senior figures within the Garda watchdog agency.

Garda sources said they believed the main social gathering to celebrate Mr Hutch’s acquittal on Monday afternoon for the 2016 murder of David Byrne had taken place on Monday night in a house in suburban Dublin, with Mr Hutch in attendance, and which was several kilometres from the north inner city.

A spokesperson for the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said that an investigation is ongoing.

“Gsoc became aware in recent days of a potential conflict of interest involving a staff member. 

"Gsoc immediately commenced an internal investigation into the matter. The officer concerned has now submitted their resignation and GSOC’s investigation is ongoing. GSOC has no further comment at this time.”

Read More

Gerry Hutch found not guilty of murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

More in this section

'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure 'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure
Vulnerable teen sexually assaulted by aunt’s partner Vulnerable teen sexually assaulted by aunt’s partner
Garda stock Cork garda: Knife attack 'shook me to my core' 
<p>Geraldine Cregan, Executive Director and Quality Site Head, BioMarin; Conor Delaney, VP, Shanbally Operations and Site Leader, BioMarin; Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, and Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD; are pictured at the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. facility in Shanbally, Co. Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO</p>

40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more