ALDI introducing autism-friendly hours in Cork stores from Monday

ALDI stores across Cork and Ireland will introduce autism-friendly hours from Monday, with measures coming into effect every Tuesday evening to support people with autism and other disabilities across the country.

ALDI Ireland announced the nationwide roll-out of autism-friendly hours, which will see the implementation of autism-friendly measures in ALDI stores every Tuesday between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Following a successful trial, ALDI has introduced the measure across their entire store network, including their 24 Cork stores, from Monday.

During the autism-friendly hours, ALDI stores will limit noise in stores, especially at the tills, by decreasing the volume of scanners, and by turning off unnecessary announcements, and switch off digital screens to limit harsh light in stores.

The use of JAM cards will also be rolled out in all ALDI stores to increase accessibility for all shoppers. JAM cards offer discreet accessibility by allowing people to ask for a minute of patience in any situation they need.

Alongside these measures, store colleagues will be briefed prior to the commencement of the autism-friendly hours and asked to consider noise levels and any additional needs customers may have.

Customers can find details of the measures to promote autism-friendly shopping on the digital screens or window displays in each ALDI store.

Nicola Tipping is business development manager at NOW Group, a social enterprise supporting people with learning difficulties and autism.

“We are thrilled that ALDI are taking measures to address this by launching a nationwide roll out of autism-friendly hours, providing an opportunity for those with autism, a hidden disability, or a communication barrier, to shop without the crowds, noise and unpredictability,” she said.

“We hope that this announcement will encourage other organisations across all industries to see the benefits of joining us in committing to support and facilitate a more fully autism-inclusive and neurodiverse friendly society.”