'Little rest on an endless night': One person's experience of the emergency department at Cork University Hospital

ACCORDING to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO)’s Trolley Watch, there was a total of 62 people waiting for a bed in Cork University Hospital (CUH) last Friday, with 50 people in the emergency department (ED) and 12 in wards.

I was one of the people in the ED that night. My stay was uncomfortable but it seemed to me to be 100 times better than that experienced by some of those waiting that night.

Friday night’s 62 patients waiting for a bed in CUH was by no means a record — the latest record happened last Tuesday, with a total of 92 people waiting in CUH, 77 in the ED and a further 15 in other wards.

On the same day, Mercy University Hospital (MUH) saw its previous record of patients admitted to ED but without a bed beaten by two at 40.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch offers a very effective shorthand for keeping track of the rolling calamity that has become the norm in EDs in Irish hospitals, but in a way it can sometimes be an unhelpful misnomer.

It counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.

When I was admitted to the ED at CUH on Friday evening, I was very quickly seen and put on a trolley.

This was because I have an aggressive form of cancer, one which is treatable, even if that treatment is likely to be long-term and will certainly result in life-altering changes.

When I was admitted, I was experiencing bleeding and discomfort and, the following afternoon, I was given a bed. The treatment I have received in CUH has been superb throughout, even in difficult circumstances for staff.

Lying or sitting on a trolley can be pretty uncomfortable, especially as trollies appear to have been specifically designed for slim people no taller than 5ft 10ins, who fold in half like deck chairs, but for all of that, I was put initially in a temporarily empty office with a closable door, and, for a while at least, I had privacy.

Later, I was put in a cubicle, and the less said the better about the woman loudly playing Celine Dion songs over and over at 1am on her phone, but after later sharing a ward with someone who listened regularly to American evangelists braying about the alleged different standards of heavens for different qualities of believers, I respectfully suggest that hospitals adopt a “no earphones, no phones” rule, or else sell cheap earphones.

For all of that, being on a trolley in the ED on Friday night must have been sheer luxury compared to the conditions experienced by those people not on a trolley in the ED on Friday night.

According to the INMO’s breakdown of figures for the CUH on Friday night last, of the 62 people admitted but not given beds, perhaps seven people spent the night on chairs, some in armchairs, some on hard plastic chairs. My own observation — admittedly distracted and not scientific — seemed to suggest a figure considerably greater than seven, but I have been told that some of those people may not have been admitted and might have been awaiting triage.

That said, there seemed to be so many frail, older people connected to drips and sitting all night.

'NIGHT SEEMED ENDLESS'

There was little rest in a night that seemed endless, with the lights too harsh and the noise ceaseless as staff bustled and machines pinged seemingly unmonitored in the small hours.

At the dispensing machines late on Friday night or early on Saturday morning, the machine selling water had a sign saying “coin only”. I was dehydrated from the bleeding and had earlier, foolishly, given my change away.

A young woman in a distinctive jacket insisted on giving me a handful of euros, and I was able to get a bottle of water.

Later, on Saturday morning, I hauled my drip and stand through CUH’s almost deserted and endless corridors to the shop up toward the main entrance, and I bought a very small box of chocolates as a thank you for the woman who had been kind to me.

When I found her, she was sitting, half-dozing and wrapped in her jacket, on a plastic chair in a corridor, across from a young man sleeping on a window ledge. To my shame, I hadn’t noticed until then that she was heavily pregnant.

On Wednesday night of this week, according to Trolley Watch, CUH again had 62 people on trollies, or on seats, or armchairs, or window ledges, while MUH had 29.

In total on Wednesday night, 521 people were admitted to Irish hospitals but did not have beds.