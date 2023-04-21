Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Heavy Garda presence expected on Cork roads as ‘National Slow Down Day’ commences

This National Slow Down Day forms part of a pan-European day of action aimed at combatting speed on the roads.
Heavy Garda presence expected on Cork roads as ‘National Slow Down Day’ commences

Gardaí have this morning commenced a 24-hour national speed enforcement operation and have moved to remind motorists that the consequences of speeding can be devastating.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have this morning commenced a 24-hour national speed enforcement operation and have moved to remind motorists that the consequences of speeding can be devastating.

‘National Slow Down Day’, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, began at 7am today and runs until 7am tomorrow.

The operation aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at an excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

This National Slow Down Day forms part of a pan-European day of action aimed at combatting speed on the roads.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 157 lives tragically lost on the road - the largest death toll on Irish roads since 2016.

So far this year there have been 52 fatalities on our roads, an increase of three on the same day last year.

Recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrates that drivers continue to speed.

During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of National Slow Down Day, chief superintendent Jane Humphries at the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, spoke of the dangers of speeding.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you.

“Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident.

“Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road,” she said.

“We must all take responsibility for our actions and drive responsibly.

“This means slowing down, obeying speed limits, and being aware of our surroundings. 

“Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe.

“The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road.

“Let's take the initiative to make our roads safer, not only this National Slow Down Day but every day, by slowing down and making sure we are driving at a safe and appropriate speed. By doing so, we can help prevent accidents and make our communities safer for everyone,” chief supt Humphries continued.

Read More

Council proposes to change one-way Cork city street to two-way system

More in this section

Remaining Ulster Bank branches in Cork and across the country to close today Remaining Ulster Bank branches in Cork and across the country to close today
World Health Organisation meeting to take place in Cork City Hall World Health Organisation meeting to take place in Cork City Hall
'Endangering members and public safety': Cork city firefighters protest over lack of resources 'Endangering members and public safety': Cork city firefighters protest over lack of resources
cork roadsroadscork garda
WATCH: See Cork's newest bridge lifted into place

WATCH: See Cork's newest bridge lifted into place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more