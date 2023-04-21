Heavy Garda presence expected on Cork roads as ‘National Slow Down Day’ commences

Gardaí have this morning commenced a 24-hour national speed enforcement operation and have moved to remind motorists that the consequences of speeding can be devastating.

‘National Slow Down Day’, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, began at 7am today and runs until 7am tomorrow.

The operation aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at an excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

This National Slow Down Day forms part of a pan-European day of action aimed at combatting speed on the roads.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 157 lives tragically lost on the road - the largest death toll on Irish roads since 2016.

So far this year there have been 52 fatalities on our roads, an increase of three on the same day last year.

Recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrates that drivers continue to speed.

During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of National Slow Down Day, chief superintendent Jane Humphries at the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, spoke of the dangers of speeding.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you.

“Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident.

“Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road,” she said.

“We must all take responsibility for our actions and drive responsibly.

“This means slowing down, obeying speed limits, and being aware of our surroundings.

“Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe.

“The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road.

“Let's take the initiative to make our roads safer, not only this National Slow Down Day but every day, by slowing down and making sure we are driving at a safe and appropriate speed. By doing so, we can help prevent accidents and make our communities safer for everyone,” chief supt Humphries continued.