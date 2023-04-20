Call to reallocate city streets for public and low-carbon transport  

A Cork City councillor has highlighted the need to reduce the volume of cars on the city roads in a bid to cut greenhouse gas emissions and meet climate targets.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said streets need to be reallocated from private cars and be put to use for public transport, walking, cycling, and other low-carbon modes of transport.

Mr Moran was speaking after the possibility of congestion charges in Cork City was discussed in the Dáil. Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry, raised the issue this week, coming out against any proposed congestion charges and instead calling for free public transport. Responding to Mr Barry, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there are no plans to introduce congestion charges. He added that the issue may be revisited when the Cork metropolitan transport strategy is in operation.

Mr Moran said Cork City should aim to reduce its road traffic volumes under an ambitious new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this week, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan unveiled a new national demand management strategy, which aims to reduce congestion in towns and cities, improve air quality, and provide more and safer space for public transport, walking, and cycling. The strategy, which is outlined as a key action in Climate Action Plan 2023, will take a year to complete and will involve widespread public consultation.

“The limit for the transport sector is that we have to cut our emissions by at least 50%,” said Mr Moran. “Road transport accounts for 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions in Cork City, so it’s a major part of the city’s emissions as a whole.

“That’s one of the reasons why a ‘cities first’ approach is being taken to reducing congestion.

"We need to reallocate city streets from private car use for better use by public transport, walking, cycling, and other low-carbon transport like e-scooters.

"A separate dedicated committee will look at rural areas, mindful that there are fewer alternatives in those places.

“In areas like Ballyhooly Rd and Summerhill, I was surprised at the support for a congestion charge during the first round of public consultation on BusConnects proposals. Reducing the amount of traffic on their street has been a long-time demand for residents of those areas. There’s no doubt it’s a major change in mindset from a car-first approach to city transport but it’s one that’s more in line with promoting liveable communities.”