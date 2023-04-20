Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 07:45

Hardware stores and builders' providers in Cork warned to be on high alert for fraud. 

Gardaí are currently investigating a number of reports of people calling to retail premises and providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase building and agricultural material.
An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public, and in particular those working at building and agricultural material providers, who may have been victims of theft in recent months to come forward.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK’s hardware shops and co-ops should be on high alert for credit card fraud, following an appeal by gardaí.

Once the transaction is authorised, the perpetrators leave the premises with the goods and it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent.

A number of incidents have been detected since December 2022, and at least one incident was reported in Cork.

These incidents have predominantly occurred at hardware stores, builders providers and local co-operatives, according to a garda spokesperson.

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted them to please contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station, so that a full investigation can be conducted.

Separately, as part of ongoing investigations into multiple incidents of suspected fraud nationwide, gardaí arrested two men aged in their 50s and 20s on Friday, April 14. The incidents occurred at retail premises specialising in building materials between January and March 2023.

‘Desperation is gravy’ to scammers says Garda sergeant as he warns of accommodation fraud in Cork city

