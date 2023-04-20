Mary Crilly: CSO survey ‘a wake-up call’ on extent of sexual violence

CSO statistician Helen McGrath said: “We appreciate that behind the data in today’s publication are a range of individual stories, which speak to the lived experience of those who have, and those who have not, experienced sexual violence.
Sexual violence was defined in the survey as a range of non-consensual experiences, from non-contact experiences to non-consensual sexual intercourse.
The data was compiled from 4,575 responses to the survey.
The CSO expressed appreciation to everyone who took part in the survey.
It noted that approximately 500 people indicated they had not disclosed their sexual violence experiences to anyone prior to the survey.
“We are grateful to those people for placing their trust in us, to all those who took part in the survey, and everyone who contributed to this project,” it said.