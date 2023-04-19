Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 21:02

Man said his name was ‘Prince Charles’ when arrested in Cork city 

The garda found him out in the middle of MacCurtain Street.
He later complained that the garda was a disgrace for arresting “Prince Charles”.

Liam Heylin

A 72-year-old man was approached by a garda because of his drunken behaviour in Cork city and when asked for his name he said it was “Prince Charles”.

Garda Alan O’Donovan gave evidence in the case against Michael Ambrose at Cork District Court.

The case was listed for hearing but Mr Ambrose failed to appear so Judge Olann Kelleher said the case could go ahead in his absence.

Garda O’Donovan testified that the incident occurred after 2am on November 29, 2022.

Garda O’Donovan found him out in the middle of MacCurtain Street. He was asked to walk on the footpath and did so but then stumbled back out on to the road.

The member of An Garda Síochána then required him to give his name. “He gave his name as Prince Charles,” Garda O’Donovan testified.

There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the 72-year-old and he was arrested and charged for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others. He was also charged with failing to give his name and address when required.

“When I arrested him and charged and cautioned him he told me I was a disgrace for arresting Prince Charles.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had no previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €150 for being drunk and a danger, and €100 for refusing to give his details.

