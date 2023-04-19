'You have no idea who I know, you are dead', Cork woman tells garda as she is arrested

A woman who was arrested in Cork city told the arresting officer: “You have no idea who I know, you are dead.”

Now at Cork District Court, 45-year-old Amanda Kenny of no fixed address has been sentenced to four months for this and other offences.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the offences committed by the accused.

On September 6, 2021 she was stopped at Parnell Place, and found to be in possession of a clear zip-lock bag with cannabis inside. She admitted having the drug for her own use. On April 21, 2022 at Crane Lane, Cork, she was caught with heroin for her own use.

More recently, on February 11 this year at Merchants Quay, gardaí had to go to the assistance of an ambulance crew because of her behaviour. She was verbally abusive, calling one garda “a dirty rotten bastard.”

The following day, gardaí had to go to the assistance of staff at the Simon Community because she was not welcome at the premises and she was aggressive and refusing to leave.

On February 27, Garda Ross Broekhuizen encountered Ms Kenny in an intoxicated condition on Oliver Plunkett Street where she was stumbling on to the road.

When she was being arrested she shouted at Garda Broekhuizen, threatening him that he was dead.

On Sunday, April 16, she was involved in a drunken disturbance at the bus station on Parnell Place.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “This is a 45-year-old lady. She has substantially recovered from a heroin addiction. She does continue to have significant problems with alcohol – presently untreated. Plans for rehabilitation are aspirational rather than actual. Her offending takes place in or about the Simon community, Lower Oliver Plunkett Street and Parnell Place. There is this constant draw of alcohol drawing her to the area and meeting people for the purpose of drinking.

“It does upset her to hear she behaved in the manner described by the guards. She accepts the guards properly approached her to make sure she was OK.”

Judge Kelleher imposed the total sentence of four months and said: “The very people helping her in Cork Simon had to call the guards to protect themselves from her.”