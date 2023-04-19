'All we have is hope and prayer': Man on life support following workplace accident at Stryker

A family member of a man who was seriously injured in a workplace accident at a Stryker plant in East Cork on Tuesday has asked the people of Cork to pray for him as he fights for his life in hospital.

Two men suffered suspected burns during a workplace accident at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the men underwent lengthy emergency surgery on Tuesday and is now on life support at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

In a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the man's family, a family spokesperson said they received "the worst news yesterday afternoon" following the incident during which he said his family member “sustained massive burns”.

In the statement to The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM, the family spokesperson described his family member as “a kind, mild-mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child and a stepson - who are his world”.

“He was living the perfect life until 1 o’clock, yesterday.

“His devoted parents, wife and siblings are devastated and keeping vigil at the hospital.

“He was in surgery until late last night and is on life support.

“Our extended family are heartbroken and feel helpless at this shocking turn of events.”

In the statement, the spokesperson said they wanted to portray the human side of yesterday’s incident in the hope that people would keep the injured man in their thoughts and prayers.

I just wanted to put the human side of the story out there, so that your listeners might keep him in their thoughts and prayers, that he will pull through, as all we have is hope and prayer.

A second man who was injured in the incident was also taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

Following the incident, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) told The Echo that it was aware of the incident and had launched an investigation.

While the exact nature of the incident remains under investigation, it is understood it occurred on the roof of the plant.

Emergency services including the Cork County Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, and gardaí, responded to the scene at approximately 1.15pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Cork County Fire Service said it was reported that one person had suffered burns while working on equipment located on the roof.

“Midleton Fire Brigade received a call to assist with a medical emergency in Stryker Anngrove IDA Business Park, Carrigtwohill at 13.09 today [Tuesday].

It was reported that one person had suffered burns while working on equipment which was located on the roof and that the fire was out.

“One fire appliance and an emergency tender responded from Midleton Fire Station,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Stryker confirmed to The Echo on Tuesday that two people were transferred to hospital following the incident and all others were safely evacuated from the facility.

The spokesperson said the incident was "managed by our emergency response team with support from local emergency services".

The spokesperson for Stryker told The Echo: "We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities. We’re working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.”

A medical equipment manufacturer, Stryker is a large employer in Cork, with over 4,100 employees across its six Cork-based sites.

Its Anngrove site, which was officially opened in 2016, is one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world and is also the worldwide headquarters of the AMagine Institute which develops breakthrough technologies from early research and development to support the full commercial launch and scaling across a broad portfolio of products and services.