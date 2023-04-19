Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 09:06

Cork hotel has Bear necessities for World Book Day

World Book Day takes place on April 23 and the Cork International Hotel will be welcoming families to mark the occasion on April 21, 22, and 23
Cork International Hotel staff Kylie Basnett, Edel Kavanagh, and Sandra Murphy getting ready to celebrate World Book Day on April 23 with Paddington Bear-themed events for all the family to enjoy across three days from this Friday. Picture: Brian Lougheed[

Breda Graham

THE Cork International Hotel is celebrating World Book Day with a Paddington Bear-themed event for all the family to enjoy.

Hosted over three days, the hotel is providing an afternoon tea complete with marmalade sandwiches and a screening of the much-loved film starring Hugh Bonneville, Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Grant.

World Book Day takes place on April 23 and the Cork International Hotel will be welcoming families to mark the occasion on April 21, 22, and 23.

Events kick off at 12pm each day with a screening of Paddington in the hotel cinema, followed by the Paddington Bear-themed afternoon tea.

Children will also be treated to a story corner at 3pm where a hotel team member will read to them.

Cork International Hotel general manager Eoghan Murphy said he is “delighted” to be offering our customers, young and old, a chance to celebrate World Book Day.

