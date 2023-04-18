Man jailed after row over entry into Cork city casino

GARDAÍ responded to a row outside a casino where a young man was being refused entry and now the culprit has been jailed for causing the disturbance.

Mathew Ginnifer pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour, arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Ginnifer had 13 previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour. In total he has over 100 previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of two months which will run concurrently with 16 months he is serving in respect of several other charges.

The 28-year-old who resides at Cork Simon Community came to the attention of gardaí almost a year ago in relation to the casino incident.

Garda Jan Haandrikman attended to a call at Tudor Casino, Marlboro Street on May 14 2022 to investigate a report of a man acting abusively towards security.

Upon arrival the suspect was there. The guard viewed downloaded CCTV which showed the defendant acting in a threatening manner towards security officers.

“He is observed squaring up to security and throwing kicks in the direction of one security man, having been earlier removed from the premises,” Sgt. Davis said.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said he thought that this offence would have been taken into consideration with a number of public order incidents – for which Ginnifer got the 16 months sentence – except that it was not before the court in time for that sentencing hearing.