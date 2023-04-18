Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 08:14

More than 40,000 motorists in Cork waiting for an NCT

Pandemic restrictions meant that a number of tests were postponed and led to a sizeable backlog
Changes to the NCT Test are in place now.

Martin Mongan

SINN Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has called on the Minister for Transport to carry out a review into the NCT system as the long delays that drivers are experiencing are causing havoc across the country.

The Deputy’s calls come as figures for Cork show 34,909 people are awaiting their NCT date with a further 6,303 on a cancellation list.

Mr Gould said:

“The system is under real stress and consideration needs to be given to extending the time between tests by allowing the test time to run from when the car is tested rather than from when it falls due. At present many cars are only a few months in test when the next test becomes due because of the long delays.

“The NCT system was introduced to conform with an EU directive that sought to set standards of road worthiness and control emissions right across all EU member states.” 

Vehicles require an NCT once it hits the four-year-old mark, then every second year until its tenth year, when an annual test is required.

Pandemic restrictions meant that a number of tests were postponed and led to a sizeable backlog.

“As the system struggles to catch up, there are now delays of over four weeks to get an NCT here in Cork, but we know the reality is much worse,” Teachta Gould added.

Sinn Féin’s Communications and Transport Spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has suggested that the Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan should consider changing the testing time criteria from the same month every year, to a year from when the test is completed.

“That would certainly go some way to reducing the huge wait time faced by people.

“The additional staffing at NCT centres and longer operating hours are welcome and will help, but the backlog is being compounded by more older cars falling due faster.

“An intervention in the system will be required to get it under control, and Sinn Féin have solutions," Teachta Kenny added.

