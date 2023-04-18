Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 08:07

Man fined for threatening behaviour toward security guard at Cork city McDonald's

The 35-year-old defendant was involved in the altercation with a security guard at McDonald’s on St. Patrick’s Street
Man fined for threatening behaviour toward security guard at Cork city McDonald's

The defendant apologised for his ‘inappropriate’ language on the occasion.

Liam Heylin

A security man at a fast food restaurant in Cork was told by a drunken man that he was going to ‘f***’ him up during an incident at the premises.

Nick O’Regan of Larkhill, Gurth, Vicarstown, Blarney, County Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The 35-year-old defendant was involved in the altercation with a security guard at McDonald’s on St. Patrick’s Street.

In the presence of Garda Kevin O’Neill, the defendant pointed at a security guard and said, ‘I’ll get you. I’m going to f*** you up’.

And at the height of the incident he lunged towards the security guard.

The defendant apologised for his ‘inappropriate’ language on the occasion.

At Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €100 and €250, respectively, for the drunkenness and threatening behaviour.

More in this section

Cork Simon Community and Heineken enjoy a  €1.4m ‘enduring partnership’ Cork Simon Community and Heineken enjoy a  €1.4m ‘enduring partnership’
'17 years of fun': Soho Bar and Restaurant to change hands next month '17 years of fun': Soho Bar and Restaurant to change hands next month
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Ex-sports coach on trial for sexual assault of boys in Cork and two other counties 
More than 40,000 motorists in Cork waiting for an NCT

More than 40,000 motorists in Cork waiting for an NCT

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more