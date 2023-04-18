Man fined for threatening behaviour toward security guard at Cork city McDonald's

A security man at a fast food restaurant in Cork was told by a drunken man that he was going to ‘f***’ him up during an incident at the premises.

Nick O’Regan of Larkhill, Gurth, Vicarstown, Blarney, County Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The 35-year-old defendant was involved in the altercation with a security guard at McDonald’s on St. Patrick’s Street.

In the presence of Garda Kevin O’Neill, the defendant pointed at a security guard and said, ‘I’ll get you. I’m going to f*** you up’.

And at the height of the incident he lunged towards the security guard.

The defendant apologised for his ‘inappropriate’ language on the occasion.

At Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €100 and €250, respectively, for the drunkenness and threatening behaviour.