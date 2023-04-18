Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 06:40

Jail time for man who obstructed garda in Douglas 

A judge sentencing a man for pushing a member of An Garda Síochána to the ground during a disturbance in Douglas village said: “It has to stop." 
Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a four-month prison term on the Polish man visiting Cork who pleaded guilty to obstructing the garda.

Liam Heylin

A judge sentencing a man for pushing a member of An Garda Síochána to the ground during a disturbance in Douglas village said: “It has to stop – it doesn’t do any good for society.”

Judge Olann Kelleher then imposed a four-month prison term on the Polish man visiting Cork who pleaded guilty to obstructing the garda. 33-year-old Piotr Woycik appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison, having been remanded in custody since the incident occurred on April 6.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Woycik of no fixed address came to attention on that date at Church Road, Douglas, Cork, when he was seen acting suspiciously. Detective Garda David Hickey approached the defendant and he fled. The detective later came across him at Douglas village shopping centre.

“Upon seeing Det Garda Hickey he ran at him, knocking Det Garda Hickey to the ground. 

"He again fled from the detective causing damage to his jacket. Following a short foot pursuit he was apprehended and arrested.”

The accused made a number of comments through a Polish interpreter when the prosecution was giving an outline of the circumstances of the case.

Piotr Woycik said: “I did not resist arrest. 

"I allowed him to arrest me.”

He went on to deny pushing the detective and said he ‘slipped’ into the injured party.

Judge Kelleher said on that point: “ I don’t accept that.”

The judge said the accused appeared to be changing his plea to one of not guilty. Solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence and the related charge of being drunk and a danger.

Mr Burke said the 36-year-old had lived in Ireland for a while back in 2016 but returned to live in Poland. This latest incident occurred during a brief visit to Cork to visit family members.

“When he saw the guard, unfortunately he did panic and ran away. He was only visiting. 

"This happened on April 6 and he had a return ticket to return to Poland on April 7. He does apologise,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month prison sentence on the accused, backdated to when he went into custody.

