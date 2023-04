Cork should ban businesses from making the move to ‘card only’ payments so that less tech-savvy customers can still pay in cash, according to a local councillor.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn called on Cork City Council to introduce bylaws to not allow ‘card only’ businesses and to ensure that all legal tender is accepted in any businesses operating in the city.

Mr O’Flynn said he had been alerted to the matter by members of the public after the recent opening of a new business in the city centre which does not accept cash. He said businesses making the decision to go card-only are leaving some customers behind.

“I believe it should be a condition, that Cork City Council should be ensuring that all our citizens, and all our tourists, are serviced correctly,” he said.

“It is legal tender. You do have the obligation to take it as far I’m concerned.”

Mr O’Flynn said it should be added to the planning conditions that all businesses should accept cash as legal tender.

“More and more, we seem to be alienating a certain part of the population,” he said. “Those who are not tech-savvy, those who do not trust credit cards, or people who like to carry cash on them.”

There is a generation of people who feel they are not being listened to, he said.

“If we are going to be a city of inclusion, we have to be inclusive in all dimensions,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“That’s not just older people. It’s people who are unemployed, or in receipt of various social welfare payments.

"There is a certain element of people who are still only comfortable using cash. To be told that ‘we don’t take cash here’, it does feel rather elitist.

"I understand that it is convenient for businesses, but we have to put the customers and the patrons first.”