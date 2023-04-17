‘Those who speak out are no longer alone’: Women of Honour group meet Drew Harris

MEMBERS of the Defence Forces who come forward with allegations of sexual abuse or harassment will be heard and supported by the garda investigation but a public statutory inquiry is still needed.

That is according to a Cork former member of the Defence Forces who said she was sexually assaulted by a senior officer on her first tour more than 20 years ago. Roslyn O’Callaghan, of Bandon in Cork, served in the army for 21 years and was among a delegation from the Women of Honour group that met Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, today.

“It was a very frank meeting,” she told The Echo. “We had what we consider a very productive and constructive 90 minute meeting where we were able to raise many of our concerns with the commissioner.

“Although we felt these issues were heard, we are in no doubt that this is only the start of a process and relationship with the gardaí that we will continue to develop to ensure that trust can be built going forward.

"Trust has always been an issue for us and continues to be but we are encouraged by the dialogue and discussion today and look forward to further meetings to assist with trust going forward.”

Ms O’Callaghan highlighted the need for a public, statutory inquiry into the allegations of abuse and misconduct within the Defence Forces, something the Women of Honour group has been calling for.

She said that, while Commissioner Harris could not “give an answer” on the statutory inquiry, the gardaí “did say that anyone who does come forward and tell their story will be heard and will be supported”.

“That’s hugely important,” added Ms O’Callaghan.

“It’s important to know that anyone who wants to come forward is no longer alone.”

Ms O’Callaghan came forward earlier this month stating she was sexually assaulted by a senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) on her first tour abroad, shortly after she turned 21.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Upfront, Ms O’Callaghan recalled reporting the incident to the army.

“From that moment on my soul left my body — there was Roslyn no more,” she said.

“I was always of the opinion that the army will look after me, they’ll believe me, I’ve done nothing wrong here. How wrong I was.”

Following an investigation by the Defence Forces, Ms O’Callaghan was informed that there was insufficient evidence to charge her alleged attacker with rape or sexual assault.

She told RTÉ that she felt let down by a “flawed” investigation, had developed PTSD and twice attempted suicide.

An Garda Síochána recently announced that it is conducting an investigation into sexual abuse and misconduct in the Defence Forces.

The investigation comes after a damning report was unveiled last month, highlighting a worrying pattern of bullying, harassment, discrimination, and sexual harassment in the Defence Forces.

The Women of Honour group has been calling for an investigation into such allegations for more than a year.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “We have set up national operations in terms of receiving complaints from retired or serving members of the Defence Forces, who wish to make a complaint of sexual assault or serious sexual assault, so that’s in place already.”

The gardaí have already received complaints, with some dating back to the 1960s, and alleged victims including both males and females.

The review into the Defence Forces, conducted by an independent panel, found that 88% of female respondents reported experiencing one or more forms of sexual harassment, compared with 17% of male respondents.

The review reported that bullying, harassment, discrimination, and sexual harassment continue in the Defence Forces today, and that the working environment is not safe for men or women.

It also found that members do not trust the complaints procedures as well as those responsible for dealing with them.