‘Those who speak out are no longer alone’: Women of Honour group meet Drew Harris

That is according to a Cork former member of the Defence Forces who said she was sexually assaulted by a senior officer on her first tour more than 20 years ago. Roslyn O’Callaghan, of Bandon in Cork, served in the army for 21 years and was among a delegation from the Women of Honour group that met Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, today.
“It was a very frank meeting,” she told The Echo. “We had what we consider a very productive and constructive 90 minute meeting where we were able to raise many of our concerns with the commissioner.
“Although we felt these issues were heard, we are in no doubt that this is only the start of a process and relationship with the gardaí that we will continue to develop to ensure that trust can be built going forward.