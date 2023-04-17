Ex-sports coach on trial for sexual assault of boys in Cork and two other counties 

A former sports coach has gone on trial accused of 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys over four decades ago.

The 72-year-old Waterford man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting the five boys in locations in Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny on dates between 1978 and 1993.

In his opening speech to the jury on Monday, Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, said it would hear evidence that the five complainants in the case are now men in their 50s and 40s.

He said that they came into contact with the man when they were boys and teenagers in various ways including as a sports coach, a family friend and — in one case — through a mutual interest in soccer.

Mr Greene said the jury would hear evidence that inappropriate sexual contact took place between the accused man and the boys, which included exposing his penis, fondling, masturbation, handcuffing, urination and defecation.

Mr Greene said these events took place over four decades ago and there has been a lapse in time since then. He told the jury that the accused man remains innocent unless he is found guilty.

The trial resumes on Tuesday before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.