Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 18:10

Ex-sports coach on trial for sexual assault of boys in Cork and two other counties 

The five complainants in the case are now men in their 50s and 40s.
Ex-sports coach on trial for sexual assault of boys in Cork and two other counties 

The 72-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys. 

Isabel Hayes

A former sports coach has gone on trial accused of 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys over four decades ago.

The 72-year-old Waterford man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting the five boys in locations in Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny on dates between 1978 and 1993.

In his opening speech to the jury on Monday, Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, said it would hear evidence that the five complainants in the case are now men in their 50s and 40s.

He said that they came into contact with the man when they were boys and teenagers in various ways including as a sports coach, a family friend and — in one case — through a mutual interest in soccer.

Mr Greene said the jury would hear evidence that inappropriate sexual contact took place between the accused man and the boys, which included exposing his penis, fondling, masturbation, handcuffing, urination and defecation.

Mr Greene said these events took place over four decades ago and there has been a lapse in time since then. He told the jury that the accused man remains innocent unless he is found guilty.

The trial resumes on Tuesday before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.

More in this section

Cork care assistant confesses to robbery of post offices, carrying a knife and making threats to kill Cork care assistant confesses to robbery of post offices, carrying a knife and making threats to kill
Best friends from Cork strike gold in transplant games Best friends from Cork strike gold in transplant games
Law and justice concept Man with 'ten bags a day' heroin addiction denies biting Garda in Cork city, court hears
courts
<p>Pictured is Gerry The Monk Hutch being followed by the media and reporters after being freed following his court case at the Criminal Courts today. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Gerry Hutch found not guilty of murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more