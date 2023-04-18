Cork County Council calls for the Greeks to drop charges against human rights activists

CORK County Council is to write to the Greek Embassy to state its solidarity with two human rights activists, including one whose mother lives in Cork, who are facing a number of charges in Greece.

Seán Binder, whose mother lives in Togher, volunteered as a lifeguard from 2017 to 2018 with a humanitarian non-governmental organisation (NGO) on the Greek island of Lesbos, assisting asylum seekers arriving in small boats from the nearby Turkish coast.

Along with Syrian refugee and human rights activist Sarah Mardini, Mr Binder was arrested in 2018 and accused by Greek authorities of espionage, aiding human trafficking, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

At a recent meeting of Cork County Council, the local authority agreed to write to the Greek Embassy, expressing its solidarity with the two activists. The motion was successfully brought before last Tuesday’s full council meeting by Green Party councillor, Liam Quaide.

Cork County Council also agreed to circulate the motion to all local authorities.

During the meeting, Cllr Quaide gave a detailed breakdown of the current situation. He said Mr Binder was among a group of 24 volunteers and aid workers to be charged by the Greek government, and have spent the last five years in limbo awaiting court proceedings.

In January 2023, a judge in their trial decided to annul the less serious, misdemeanour charges brought against them. However, the group continues to face other criminal charges, including human trafficking, that could result in 25 years in prison.

“It is a perverse situation that those who have extended a hand of support to those same people are now being treated as criminals and are potentially facing long prison sentences,” Cllr Quaide said.

“I’d ask that we as a council join with MEPs in calling on the Greek Government to drop these charges.”

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Gearoid Murphy.

Green MEP for the South constituency, Grace O’Sullivan, said that the charges are politically motivated and are intended to instil a climate of fear among those helping refugees.

More than 70 of her colleagues in the EU have signed a letter, drafted by Ms O’Sullivan, indicating their support for Mr Binder, and calling for the charges against him to be dropped.