Funding boost for play areas in Cork communities

TWO Cork communities are set to benefit from funds allocated to Cork City Council and Cork County Council via this year’s capital grant scheme for play and recreation.

The capital grant scheme for play and recreation supports the work of local authorities in improving access to quality play and recreation facilities within their communities.

This can be through the refurbishment and upgrade of existing facilities, or through the development of new ones.

The scheme offers funding of up to €18,000 per project, an investment that will see positive impacts delivered to children and families across the country.

A total of €450,000 has been awarded to 29 local authorities under the scheme.

Cork City Council has been allocated €16,793 for the refurbishment of Tory Top Park playground in Ballyphehane, while Cork County Council has received €18,000 for the construction of a community playground in Rylane.

The new play area in Rylane will include mixed ability equipment and amenities.

Many of the projects funded under this year’s scheme give particular focus to inclusion and access, and will help to ensure that children with a diverse range of needs can avail of the benefits of high-quality play facilities.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman O’Gorman, said:

“By investing in safe, accessible and innovative play infrastructure, we are investing in children’s physical and social development and in their wellbeing.

“I congratulate local authorities on their successful projects and look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have across the country.”