Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 14:16

Derelict set to be bought by Cork City City will help ‘regenerate’ Blackpool

The local authority will hand the land over to the Respond Housing Agency for the purpose of social housing
Derelict set to be bought by Cork City City will help ‘regenerate’ Blackpool

Councillor John Sheehan at the site at Thomas Davis Street which will be acquired through compulsorily purchase order by Cork City Council and handed over to Respond for social housing.

Robert McNamara

LOCAL representatives have welcomed news that Cork City Council is to compulsorily acquire the derelict sites at numbers 21 and 22 Thomas Davis St, Blackpool.

The local authority will hand the land over to the Respond Housing Agency for the purpose of social housing. The purchase will allow the Respond Housing Agency to build 35 housing units and breathe life into the area by rejuvenating a site that has been long idle.

Dr John Sheehan, who runs a GP practice in Blackpool, said this “will help in the regeneration of Blackpool and the construction of 35 housing units by Respond on Thomas Davis St”.

Green Party representative for Cork City North West, Louise Jordan, said the project should proceed with green space factored in.

A photo of the site in Blackpool that will be acquired by Cork City Council. Pic: Louise Jordan
A photo of the site in Blackpool that will be acquired by Cork City Council. Pic: Louise Jordan

“Well done, Cork City Council, on eventually putting compulsory purchase orders on two sites at 21 and 22 Thomas Davis St, Blackpool. 

This will allow Respond Housing to commence their scheme on the site. The hoarding around this has been a blight on Blackpool for years. I hope there will be an element of green space for the new residents, as the village is badly lacking in amenity space.

“There was a call to continue the frontage on the street with small shops and living space above them. This is a practical idea that links in with the renewal of Blackpool as a living village. I look forward to seeing the plans that Respond have for the new 35 homes being built on the site.”

Respond was established in 1982 and has built 5,500 homes nationwide. Respond has provided homes for families, lone parents, older persons, the homeless and people with disabilities.

Read More

Cork food store receives €24k electricity bill

More in this section

Cork football club suffers damage in 'bitterly disappointing' act of vandalism Cork football club suffers damage in 'bitterly disappointing' act of vandalism
'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful'  'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful' 
Large crowd turns out to discuss the future of Blackpool as greenway is proposed United stance needed on Blackpool village future-proofing
#housinghousingcork city council
<p>Detective Garda Damien Cremin testified at Cork District Court that by his own admission, 37-year-old Donal O’Sullivan with an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street, Cork, was using up to ten deals of heroin every day to feed his addiction.</p>

Man with 'ten bags a day' heroin addiction denies biting Garda in Cork city, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more