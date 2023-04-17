Derelict set to be bought by Cork City City will help ‘regenerate’ Blackpool

LOCAL representatives have welcomed news that Cork City Council is to compulsorily acquire the derelict sites at numbers 21 and 22 Thomas Davis St, Blackpool.

The local authority will hand the land over to the Respond Housing Agency for the purpose of social housing. The purchase will allow the Respond Housing Agency to build 35 housing units and breathe life into the area by rejuvenating a site that has been long idle.

Dr John Sheehan, who runs a GP practice in Blackpool, said this “will help in the regeneration of Blackpool and the construction of 35 housing units by Respond on Thomas Davis St”.

Green Party representative for Cork City North West, Louise Jordan, said the project should proceed with green space factored in.

A photo of the site in Blackpool that will be acquired by Cork City Council. Pic: Louise Jordan

“Well done, Cork City Council, on eventually putting compulsory purchase orders on two sites at 21 and 22 Thomas Davis St, Blackpool.

This will allow Respond Housing to commence their scheme on the site. The hoarding around this has been a blight on Blackpool for years. I hope there will be an element of green space for the new residents, as the village is badly lacking in amenity space.

“There was a call to continue the frontage on the street with small shops and living space above them. This is a practical idea that links in with the renewal of Blackpool as a living village. I look forward to seeing the plans that Respond have for the new 35 homes being built on the site.”

Respond was established in 1982 and has built 5,500 homes nationwide. Respond has provided homes for families, lone parents, older persons, the homeless and people with disabilities.