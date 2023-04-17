Cork sees slower decline in property price hikes than rest of country

NEW figures released by the Central Statistics Office have shown that the annual rate of residential property price increases has slowed nationally.

The lowering of price hikes showed a 22-month low of 5% in the latest figures from February, compared to 6.1% in January.

“The CSO Property Price Index released indicates that the deceleration of price growth is continuing,” says Helen O’Keefe of the Cork branch of Auctioneera.

However, Cork has seen less of decrease in price rises compared to the rest of the country.

Ms O’Keefe of the Cork estate agents explained: “In January’s figures released last month, Cork’s price growth was 6.8% and [this] release details that it went down to 6.4% for February. In comparison to national figures, that shows that while there is a slow down in growth in Cork property prices, it’s not as large as was seen across the country with the national price growth down overall to 5% for February from 6.1% for January.”

The report also analyses the median prices of properties across the city and showed a cost difference of roughly €40,000 between houses on the North and Southside of Cork city.

“Other interesting elements I note from the Cork figures released were that the median price of residential properties sold in the T23 Eircode of Cork’s Northside in February 2023 was €260,000 which was under the national median of €310,000.

“The median price of residential properties sold in the T12 Cork Southside Eircode in February 2023 was €350,000 which was over the national median of €310,000,” the representative for Auctioneera.com told The Echo.

The report showed that The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to February 2023 in Ireland was €152,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Despite prices remaining relatively high across Cork compared to other parts of the country, demand for housing in the city remains high.

“Here in Auctioneera, we still are seeing strong demand for properties across Cork as witnessed by high viewing attendances and strong results for our sellers – this underlines that there is still restricted supply but strong demand.

“The deceleration of price growth is to be welcomed though as it’s a healthy market environment for the participants,” Ms O’Keefe said.