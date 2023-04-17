Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 13:25

Concern at number of knives seized in Cork city

There has been a steady increase in the amount of knives being seized annually by the gardaí
Concern at number of knives seized in Cork city

Figures provided to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell by the Department of Justice have revealed that there were over 13,000 knife seizures across the country from 2016-2022.

Elaine Whelan

There were almost 130 knives seized by gardaí in Cork city last year.

Figures provided to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell by the Department of Justice have revealed that there were over 13,000 knife seizures across the country from 2016-2022.

In 2022 alone, 128 knives were seized in Cork city. 172 knives were seized in Cork city in 2020 compared to just 66 knives seized in 2016.

The figures were contained in a parliamentary reply given by Minister for Justice Simon Harris. Mr Farrell said: “[Nationally] 2,146 knives were seized in 2022 alone, this equates to nearly six knives seized every day.

“In 2022, 905 knives were seized in the Dublin Region, up from 812 in 2021. 128 knives were seized in Cork City; 164 seizures in Louth; while Galway saw 105 knives seized, in 2022.

“There has been a steady increase in the amount of knives being seized annually by the gardaí, in 2016, 1,203 knives were seized, and this number rose to 2,146 last year, a staggering 78% increase over the seven year period.”

The Fine Gael Deputy has commended gardaí on the increasingly proactive operations being undertaken to tackle antisocial behaviour, especially knife crime.

“If an individual is carrying a weapon, it dramatically increases the danger to the general public. We cannot allow thugs to think they can roam our streets armed with a knife or any other weapon,” he said.

Read More

Coalition at odds over facial recognition technology for gardaí

More in this section

'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful'  'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful' 
Large crowd turns out to discuss the future of Blackpool as greenway is proposed United stance needed on Blackpool village future-proofing
'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games 'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games
<p>Castleview AFC grounds were subject to vandalism over the weekend. Photo: Castleview AFC/Facebook.</p>

Cork football club suffers damage in 'bitterly disappointing' act of vandalism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more