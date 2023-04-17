Concern at number of knives seized in Cork city

There were almost 130 knives seized by gardaí in Cork city last year.

Figures provided to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell by the Department of Justice have revealed that there were over 13,000 knife seizures across the country from 2016-2022.

In 2022 alone, 128 knives were seized in Cork city. 172 knives were seized in Cork city in 2020 compared to just 66 knives seized in 2016.

The figures were contained in a parliamentary reply given by Minister for Justice Simon Harris. Mr Farrell said: “[Nationally] 2,146 knives were seized in 2022 alone, this equates to nearly six knives seized every day.

“In 2022, 905 knives were seized in the Dublin Region, up from 812 in 2021. 128 knives were seized in Cork City; 164 seizures in Louth; while Galway saw 105 knives seized, in 2022.

“There has been a steady increase in the amount of knives being seized annually by the gardaí, in 2016, 1,203 knives were seized, and this number rose to 2,146 last year, a staggering 78% increase over the seven year period.”

The Fine Gael Deputy has commended gardaí on the increasingly proactive operations being undertaken to tackle antisocial behaviour, especially knife crime.

“If an individual is carrying a weapon, it dramatically increases the danger to the general public. We cannot allow thugs to think they can roam our streets armed with a knife or any other weapon,” he said.