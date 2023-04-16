Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 15:01

Man who died after incident on Cork farm named

A file is to prepared for the Coroner's Court in connection with the death of the pensioner.
Man who died after incident on Cork farm named

A farmer who died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane in West Cork on Friday has been named locally as 71-year-old Joseph Shorten. Picture Dan Linehan

Olivia Kelleher

A farmer who died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane in West Cork on Friday has been named locally as 71-year-old Joseph Shorten.

A file is to prepared for the Coroner's Court in connection with the death of the pensioner. The Health and Safety Authority are also investigating the tragic incident which occurred shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Mr Shorten, who was well liked and respected in the local community, had been working in his shed. 

It is believed that he was attacked by a bull when he went to open a gate. He incurred crush injuries in the incident.

Mr Shorten was found by a vet who had an appointment with him to attend to his bull. The vet raised the alarm. 

However, the farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem was carried out.

Mr Shorten of Castletown Kenneigh and Ardkitt, Enniskeane is survived by his wife Joan, his siblings Mary, Ben and Robert and his nieces and nephews. He is also mourned by his friends and neighbours.

His removal will take place at O'Mahony's funeral home in Enniskeane tomorrow (April 17) evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. His requiem mass will follow at 2pm on Tuesday at St Bartholomew's Church, Kenneigh with burial in Killowen Cemetery.

More in this section

Call for Spike Island to be more accessible to wheelchair users Call for Spike Island to be more accessible to wheelchair users
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland Irish trip reinforces Biden’s ‘optimism’ ahead of expected run for second term
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Fine for man who called Gardaí 'rats' during incident in Cork city
Citizens' Assembly

Ireland needs to find better ways to deal with illegal drug use, citizens’ assembly hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more