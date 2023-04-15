Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 10:29

Cork community activist declares local election intentions

William O'Brien said he intends to draw on his own lived experiences to help others in the various communities that make up the Cork City South Central local electoral area.
William O'Brien, who is originally from Greenmount and lives in Ballyphehane with his wife Michelle and their three children, said he will be "a local champion who'll get things done in the community" if elected.

Donal O’Keeffe

A COMMUNITY activist in Cork has declared his intention to run as an independent candidate for Cork City Council ahead of next year’s local elections.

Mr O'Brien said he intends to draw on his own lived experiences to help others in the various communities that make up the Cork City South Central local electoral area.

Mr O’Brien said he intends to draw on his own lived experiences to help others in the various communities that make up the Cork City South Central local electoral area.

“Having experience of facing homelessness, and having lost employment due to national situations, I understand and empathise with people facing displacement due to the housing crisis and the most recent government decision to lift the eviction ban,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This is a hard-hearted decision by the political parties that will impact families and individuals and will have knock-on effects for communities.”

Mr O’Brien stated he intends to contest the May 2024 local elections as an independent candidate in Cork South Central.

“I would not enter this formidable race if I did not believe that I represent people and their issues and [can] win an independent seat,” he said.

“I would not run for a seat on Cork City Council without a deep conviction that I can make an essential contribution to local government and the people it serves,” he said.

“Over the past number of years, I have been active in Ballyphehane and Greenmount, campaigning and liaising with city councillors and local authority officials on issues that are affecting people directly.

“I am now making an early pre-election commitment to campaign for homelessness prevention, as well as vital wellbeing supports for those in current crisis to prevent immediate or long-term mental health difficulties.”

“A vote for [me] as an independent candidate in May 2024 — and South Central has been very successful in returning non-party candidates since 2009 — is a vote for a local champion with a fresh take on policies and decisions that impact on everyday lives, and who will work to build relationships and get things done in your community.”

Mr O’Brien stated further that he was standing alongside, and advocating for, families facing displacement from their homes, schools, and communities.

“There is now widespread acceptance of the need, and overwhelming public support, for greater investment in the whole mental health area which is under huge stress because of the housing emergency — people faced with eviction pay a terrible mental health price.”

“Homelessness doesn’t discriminate.” William O’Brien is a Reps Ireland exercise professional, a mental health advocate, and was an independent candidate in Cork South Central in the 2020 general election.

Green Party lines up new candidate for local elections in Cork city's South East ward

Echo 130Echo 130

