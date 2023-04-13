Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 20:50

Cork teen charged with assault of Carrigaline man who later died 'concerned about his position', court hears

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were not available yet from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Jordan Deasy, aged 18, of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork, is charged with assault causing harm.

A TEENAGER who is in custody on a charge of assault causing harm to a 29-year-old Carrigaline man — who later died in hospital — expressed concern about his position.

Eighteen-year-old Jordan Deasy of 41 Ravensdale, Heron’s Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork, indicated his concerns through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court.

“A full post-mortem certificate is awaited. That has not been received yet,” Sgt. Davis said, as he applied to have Jordan Deasy remanded in continuing custody until April 27.

Mr Burke said: “This goes back to Christmas. Mr Deasy is concerned about the position. It is going on an awful long time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would need an explanation from the prosecution on April 27.

Jordan Deasy is charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, County Cork, on December 28, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr O’Neill died in CUH on January 8.

Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution of Jordan Deasy on the day of his arrest and told the court back on January 1 that Mr Deasy made no reply when the charge was put to him.

