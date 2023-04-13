Cork woman with 299 previous convictions jailed for shoplifting

A WOMAN with 299 previous convictions was jailed for six months in January for shoplifting but she was out again in March committing more thefts.

Now at Cork District Court, Mary Foley, aged 40, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused woman’s previous convictions included 117 theft convictions, 56 for being so drunk she was a danger to herself or others, 24 for threatening behaviour, and 30 for failing to appear in court when required.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “She is before the court now with five thefts. She has 117 convictions for the same offence previously.

“There is a duty on the court to try and impose a sentence which might act as a deterrent against taking goods from shops.

“She got six months in January. She is out in March/April involved in these thefts.”

The judge then imposed the 10-month jail term.

Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said: “She has a fairly tragic background. She has had mental health difficulties since she was a young teenager. Three of her siblings died young … She has had a pretty dismal life, it has to be said.

“She has been an alcoholic almost all of her life.

“She is still determined to get herself straightened out. She wants to get off alcohol and go for treatment when she finishes her sentence.”

Sergeant Kelleher gave details of Foley’s five thefts and one count of being drunk and a danger and one more of failing to turn up in court.

On March 10, she stole a €29 bottle of vodka at Dunnes Stores in Merchants Quay.

Nine days later, she turned up at Lifestyle Sports where she stole an Adidas top priced at €50. She went back to this store on April 7 and stole an Under Armour t-shirt valued €35. On the same day, she stole two cans of beer across the road at Centra.

The following day, she was shoplifting again at Tesco on Paul St, where she took a €34 bottle of vodka.

Also on April 8, she was drunk and a danger to herself or others at Drawbridge St.