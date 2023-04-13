Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 16:26

Mains flushing to cause further water disruption on southside next week

The latest works are scheduled to take place from midday on Monday 17 April until 5pm on Friday 21 April, in an area where flushing has been already ongoing for two weeks.
The area is among those which have been affected by discoloured water since Uisce Éireann opened its new water treatment plant on the Lee Road last July.

Donal O’Keeffe

Mains flushing works are likely to cause further water supply disruptions in parts of the southside of Cork city for most of next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the latest disruptions are scheduled to take place from midday on Monday 17 April until 5pm on Friday 21 April.

The company said mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Beechwood Park, Browningstown Park, Shrewsbury, Ballinlough Road and surrounding areas, where mains flushing has been ongoing since Monday 3 April.

Ballinlough and surrounding areas are among those which have been affected by discoloured water since Uisce Éireann opened its new water treatment plant on the Lee Road last July.

As reported in The Echo in February, on Monday 22 August 2022, an Irish Water official emailed the Environmental Protection Agency to inform it of an increase in complaints of discoloured water in Cork city, following chemical changes made by Irish Water to its water treatment process, changes which caused the stripping of rust from the insides of the city’s century-old water mains.

The mail contained the tacit acknowledgement that the discolouration had been caused by Irish Water itself, saying: “There is the potential that process changes, particularly the change in the pH corrective chemical in use, i.e. from Lime to Caustic, may be contributing to the problem and causing the water to become more corrosive”.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return on both days.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00061522.

