New nature-inspired playground officially opened in Ballinhassig

Located in the heart of the village on a two-acre community park, the project was managed by Cork County Council with input from Ballinhassig Village Association.
The Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, with Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, local kids Rubie Quilter, Sophie Lynch, and Anna Downey, and Municipal District Officer Carol Conway, along with local representatives, members of Ballinhassig Village Association, and local residents, at the official opening. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

John Bohane

A NEW nature-inspired playground has officially opened in Ballinhassig, with the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins cutting the ribbon in recent days.

The new nature-inspired playground incorporates natural play spaces that are designed to adapt to their setting.

Located in the heart of the village on a two-acre community park, the project was managed by Cork County Council with input from Ballinhassig Village Association.

The council-owned site has been transformed by a very active community group to deliver a community park with play spaces and walking areas.

Speaking at the official opening of the new playground, Mayor Collins welcomed the new amenity for Ballinhassig, saying the new playground will offer many benefits to children.

“Providing a playground is about much more than having a space where children can get much-needed exercise,” said Mr Collins. 

“It enables them to reap other benefits of play, such as creativity, cognitive development, and social skills.

“Being outdoors and getting regular exercise is vital to physical and mental health. As a meeting point in the community, it can also help to break down social and cultural barriers,” he added.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added: “Cork County Council is committed to providing accessible and inclusive opportunities for children and young people. We are delighted to have worked with Ballinhassig Village Association to deliver this valuable resource for the community.”

Since 2019, Cork County Council has provided community grants of €41,500 for the enhancement of this valued public space, €9,000 of which has recently been awarded under the 2023 Carrigaline MD Community Fund Scheme. This is in addition to €120,000 in funding that was allocated for the new playground in Ballinhassig.

