330 books in the Ukrainian language donated to Youghal Library

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service at Youghal Library has received 330 books in Ukrainian, donated by people in Kyiv, and in Bratislava in Slovakia.

The mix of adult and children’s books includes many popular favourites.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins expressed his gratitude for the donation, describing it as “a wonderful initiative”.

“I thank all those involved in the project. The gift of these books will be a source of enjoyment and learning for many people in our community, and I’m delighted that our library and arts service can offer this cultural exchange,” he said.

The project was a joint initiative between Cork County Council Library and Dell Operations in Slovakia.

A call was put out for books to be delivered to two drop-in centres in Bratislava and Kyiv, and the local people responded generously.

The books were collected and transported by Dell through Poland and finally arrived at Cork County Library Headquarters earlier this year. Youghal Library staff hosted a coffee morning on Thursday, March 23 to mark the delivery, and cakes, teas and coffees were served, including a Kyiv cake made by local baker, Laura Coady.

The event was attended by representatives of the local Ukrainian community. Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said the donation shows how communities can share their culture and traditions.

“This donation is a great example of how communities can work together, even across borders, to share their cultures and experiences.

“It’s fantastic to see Youghal Library play a part in this exchange and I look forward to seeing more initiatives like this in the future,” he said.

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service is committed to serving the Ukrainian people in the community and the collection is now available to borrow at Youghal Library.

For more information, contact Youghal Library on 024 93459 or email youghallibrary@corkcoco.ie.