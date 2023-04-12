Emergency services attend incident in Cork city centre this afternoon

TWO units from Cork City Fire Brigade and building inspectors attended an incident on Oliver Plunkett Street earlier this afternoon following reports of falling slates and glass from a building.
Members of Cork City Fire Brigade and building inspectors examined the roof of a building on Oliver Plunkett Street in the city centre at around 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon after reports of falling glass and slates onto the street during strong gusts of wind.
A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade toldthe units have been stood down.
“There were two appliances there from Anglesea Street. One aerial platform and one water tender were there. The crews would have put up the platform to gain access to the roof. The building control people were also there. It is all done and dusted,” he said.