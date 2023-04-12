Cork hospital urges patients to avail of alternative care amid 'high demand' for ED services

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has urged patients needing less urgent treatment to avail of alternative care as its emergency department (ED) comes under pressure due to high demand for services.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the demand for services is due to a marked increase in attendance of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs.

The ED remains open 24/7, however, patients are and will continue to experience delays.

The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher which is open from 8am to 6pm.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm, and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

The public is also being reminded that SouthDoc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

Hospital management has stressed that patient care is a priority at MUH and that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

Visiting restrictions are also in place at the hospital and visitors are advised to only visit between 6pm and 8pm and only if symptom-free.

In special circumstances, visiting can be accommodated by prior arrangements with ward staff on compassionate grounds.