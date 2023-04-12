Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork without power

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork are without power this afternoon.
A yellow wind warning remains in place for Cork until 8pm this evening.
There are 506 homes without power since 12:45pm in Whitechurch and power is estimated to return around 4:30pm.
320 homes and businesses are without power in the Macroom area, with an estimated return time of 4:30pm
There are 60 premises without power in Kinsale, but it is expected to return at 15:45pm.
There are small numbers of customers without power in Enniskeane, Bantry, and Kanturk.
See powercheck.ie