Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork without power

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork are without power this afternoon.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Cork until 8pm this evening.

There are 506 homes without power since 12:45pm in Whitechurch and power is estimated to return around 4:30pm.

320 homes and businesses are without power in the Macroom area, with an estimated return time of 4:30pm

There are 60 premises without power in Kinsale, but it is expected to return at 15:45pm.

There are small numbers of customers without power in Enniskeane, Bantry, and Kanturk.

