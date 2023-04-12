Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:17

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork without power

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Cork until 8pm this evening.
Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork without power

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork are without power this afternoon.Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Cork are without power this afternoon.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Cork until 8pm this evening.

There are 506 homes without power since 12:45pm in Whitechurch and power is estimated to return around 4:30pm.

320 homes and businesses are without power in the Macroom area, with an estimated return time of 4:30pm

There are 60 premises without power in Kinsale, but it is expected to return at 15:45pm.

There are small numbers of customers without power in Enniskeane, Bantry, and Kanturk.

See powercheck.ie

Read More

Warning of teachers being overburdened with paperwork

More in this section

Tributes paid following death of former Senator Pat Magner Tributes paid following death of former Senator Pat Magner
Preliminary post-mortem results still awaited to progress investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca Preliminary post-mortem results still awaited to progress investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca
UK schoolgirl playing hopscotch in the playground of a UK primary school New special school to be established in Carrigtwohill for 2023/24 school year 
<p>There were a total of 109 patients on trolleys across Cork on Wednesday morning, according to the latest INMO TrolleyWatch figures.</p>

Over 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more