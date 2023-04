A status orange wind warning for Cork is set to come to an end at 8am.

Until then, Met Éireann is warning of stormy conditions for a time with damaging gusts in excess of 110km/h.

A yellow warning for wind will then remain in place for Cork until 3pm.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong west to northwest winds developing.

Widespread gusts of 80 to 110 km/h are expected, which will be stronger in coastal areas and over higher ground. Wave overtopping in coastal areas is also expected.