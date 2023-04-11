Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 12:48

Gardaí issue appeal for young Cork man missing since St Patrick's Day

The family of 26-year-old Macroom man Peadar Lynch is concerned for his welfare, as he has not been seen since 17 March.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Peadar Lynch who is reported missing from Macroom, Co. Cork since on Thursday 6 April 2023. Picture: Garda Press Office

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí have issued an appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Cork man Peadar Lynch, who was reported missing on Thursday 6 April, having last been seen on St Patrick’s Day.

Peadar, who is from Macroom, is described as being approximately 6 foot 4 inches in height and of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Peadar was last seen in Ennis in Co Clare on Friday 17 March.

Gardaí and Peadar’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Peadar's whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

cork
