Details for Joe Biden's Ireland visit confirmed

The 46th President of the United States of America (POTUS), Joe Biden will visit Ireland from April 12-15.

The opening day of the visit will primarily be concentrated in Louth from late afternoon into the late evening.

Biden will travel to Dublin on Wednesday, April 13 where he will visit Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre.

Thursday will primarily be concentrated in Mayo from early afternoon into the late evening.

Biden will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport, at various times over the course of the 4-day visit.

Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however travelling members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late Wednesday and early Friday.

The POTUS will arrive and depart at Ireland West Airport, on the afternoon and evening of Friday 14 April.

Normal operations will continue at Ireland West Airport at all times, however travelling members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures.

In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal.

However, the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of Biden’s visit.

The following Traffic Management measures, for security reasons, are currently in place:

Monday April 10 - from 0700hrs Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street (until Saturday April 15) The following Traffic Management measures, for security reasons, will be put in place:

Tuesday April 11 – from 0700hrs Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only (until Saturday April 15)

Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians, from 5pm Wednesday April 12– 5pm Thursday April 13 (arrangements are in place for local access ONLY)

Specific details on further local road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions for Louth, Dublin and Mayo will be published in the coming days.

Members of the Public travelling in the affected areas, Louth on April 12, Dublin (Phoenix Park/ South City Centre) April 12/13 and Mayo April 14 are be asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.

An Garda Síochána has and continues to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.