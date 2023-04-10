Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 11:25

Two men arrested in Cork following attempted theft of high value vehicle 

Last Wednesday, April 5, Gardaí arrested two males in Conna, County Cork, following the attempted theft of a high value vehicle in the area.
The two men who are aged in their late 20s and mid 40s were detained at Garda Stations in Cork under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged two men as part of an investigation into the theft of multiple high value vehicles across the country.

The two men who are aged in their late 20s and mid 40s were detained at Garda Stations in Cork under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man in his 20s has since been charged and has appeared in court where he was remanded in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on Friday April 14, 2023.

The man in his 40s has also been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 5pm this evening, April 10.

cork gardacork crime
