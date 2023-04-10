Character of Cork: Igniting a desire to be more creative

FIREFIGHTER, media production company owner and co-founder of a new film studio, Kilian Brennan is a man of many talents.

Having moved to Cork 10 years ago from Dublin for work, Kilian fell in love with the Rebel county.

“When I came down first, I think a lot of people expected me to move back to Dublin eventually but I can’t see myself doing that ever now.

“Myself and my wife just feel at home here now and this is where we want to be. This is where we want to raise a family and eventually retire.

“I love that Cork City is small. It’s a bustling hive but you can still walk the length of it easily and you always see someone you know when you’re in there. But then you’re only a half hour from some of the most beautiful coastlines you’ll find anywhere in the world. It just has it all down here really and it also helps that it comes with a lower cost of living and a lot less traffic than Dublin,” he says.

He started his Instagram page (@kilianbrennan) with his now wife, Déanna, a number of years ago and their plan was to document their travels like a digital scrapbook for themselves. But it grew quite a bit which he says really surprised them.

The page was called The Textbook Travels but after Déanna took a step back due to her career, it changed to just being a page Kilian worked on.

“People seemed to like seeing different places across the world that we travelled to but it definitely grew a steady following when I concentrated on Ireland and the different places people needed to discover.

“I think people just seemed to love the idea of exploring their own backyard during the Covid lockdowns whereas before it was all about leaving Ireland and getting to a faraway land!”

The owner of K-Media Production Company says he didn’t take photography seriously at the beginning when he started the Instagram page but remembers then watching a GoPro video, one that they used to release every year to showcase what their cameras could do. It ‘blew his mind’ and he purchased a GoPro that day.

“This led me to make videos for my gym at the time which I cringe at now when I look back at them but you have to start somewhere and I recognise that now. And it all grew from there really.

"I got better at videos and photos from practicing which grew my Instagram account and made me want to do even more and be even better. A bit of a vicious circle really but it worked out for the best.”

Coming into the first lockdown, Kilian had begun doing FE1 exams for law school, which is where he thought his life was heading having done a law degree by night in UCC.

“I did half of them and just had a complete change of heart for that career which I think was the right choice for me. Being creative is important to me and when law didn’t work out, I still wanted to do something so that’s when K-Media was born. My skills as a videographer had progressed and I had a few clients so I just took a chance and started a business in video production at the beginning of 2021.”

He says he has worked with some incredible people on projects, which has allowed him to enter a different professional world that he would never have been able to, had he not made that leap with K-Media.

Kilian’s most recent venture sees him listed as the co-founder of Take Nine Studio (@takeninestudio) alongside his business partner and friend Leah Barbour of Penny Productions.

“We have been friends for years and we both share a love for creating videos for clients and ourselves. So we had the idea for opening a film studio for creators that would be designed by creators and last year, the perfect place in Cork came up so we just jumped at the opportunity.”

The studio is built for all creators including production houses, filmmakers, photographers, artists, musicians, and podcasters. We now have the only cyclorama or infinity wall available for hire in Munster which is a huge thing for us but also for any production teams who would usually have to travel to Dublin to shoot certain content if they required a cyclorama wall.

“We also have a clever modular set design meaning we can offer over twenty different set designs to cater for all types of scenarios that filmmakers or photographers may require for different projects. On top of that, we have a podcast room that is specifically designed for video which is growing in popularity,” he says.

Sharing his advice to others on how to get started in something they love, Kilian says the best thing to do is to try hard and fail hard and then try again knowing you’ve learned from that failure.

“I have failed many times with different projects but as the saying goes, from losing you always learn. What holds a lot of people back too is the idea that people are going to talk about them but people are going to talk about you regardless so why not give them a good story to start with.”