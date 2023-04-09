Popular Cork retailer to close its doors after more than 45 years in business

Household Linens on Cork’s Oliver Plunkett Street has announced it is to close its doors after more than 45 years in business.

The popular retailer made the announcement in a Facebook post yesterday.

“With deep regret and great sadness, Household Linens must announce that our shop is closing after more than 45 years in business.

“Our immediate thoughts are for our staff who have been instrumental in keeping us going for so long.

“Their good nature, the rapport they’ve built up with our customers (many of whom have grown to be friends), their genuine concern for people meant those customers had great trust that the products they were being offered were right for their needs.

“Whether it was a duvet, a pillow or a sheet you were always going to get good advice,” the business said.

The reasons behind the decision to close the shop were not given.

“There are many reasons for our closure but now is not the time to dwell on those.

“We celebrate our 45 years as part of the fabric of Cork City and hope that the memories of Household Linens will live on affectionately with you.

“Our closing down sale will start next Tuesday as we begin clearing all stock and we hope to see as many of you as possible and thank you one last time for your support,” Household Linens said.