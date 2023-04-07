Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 20:18

Cork weather: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts 

Weather conditions look set ot deteriorate towards the end of the bank holiday.
Three-year-olds Sophie Kingston and her friend Ellie Ryan having fun at the Easter Egg hunt at Fota House on Friday. Picture Dan Linehan

Elaine Whelan

Corkonians should take advantage of the sunshine while they have it this weekend, as Met Éireann forecasts mixed weather for Easter. 

Those out and about across the county are advised to prepare for patches of drizzle across the weekend before weather conditions worsen towards the end of the Bank Holiday.

“Good Friday will the best day countrywide this Easter. It will be dry and bright for most of the country, with just the chance of light isolated showers. Temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a mostly light southerly breeze” forecaster Linda Hughes said.

Becky and Issi Hale, Whitegate, Cork at the Easter Egg hunt at Fota House, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Tonight will be mostly dry with some drizzle forecast for later in the night.

Most of Cork is expected to remain relatively dry on Saturday, with areas in West Cork at risk of possible showers.

Rain is expected across the county on Saturday night and will continue into Sunday.

Scattered rain is forecast on Easter Sunday for Cork, especially to the west of the county.

The rain is set to extend eastwards through the day, with rain expected to stay heaviest in the west. Temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Following the weekend, Met Éireann has forecasted some unsettled days in the coming week, including thunder and hail on Bank Holiday Monday.

It is to remain generally unsettled for the rest of the week, with wind and rain warnings likely to be issued on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

