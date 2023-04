A woman, believed to be in her sixties, has been brought to hospital after being struck by a car in Cork city centre this afternoon.

It is believed that the woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident occurred just after 1.15pm when the woman is believed to have been hit by a car on Patrick Street.

Diversions are currently in place, but gardaí are understood to be planning on reopening the street shortly.

The Echo has contacted the Garda Press Office for comment.