Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 13:14

People advised to take care on Cork's beaches and coastal areas this weekend

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint water safety appeal asking people to take some basic precautions this weekend
Inchydoney, Co. Cork.

Elaine Whelan

CORK people are being advised to stay safe when visiting coastal areas in the Rebel County this Easter Bank Holiday weekend. 

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint water safety appeal asking people to take some basic precautions this weekend.

With the evenings getting brighter and the weather improving, the three organisations expect more people to get out on the water over the long weekend.

Spring tides are also expected over the next few days, which means higher than normal water levels at full tide.

This can increase the risk of getting cut off by tide, so people are asked to be mindful before heading to coastal areas. 

Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager, Micheál O’Toole, said: "Many people will take the opportunity of the Easter long weekend to visit the coast and take part in coastal or water-based activity. Having some basic water safety knowledge in advance could make an enormous difference and even save a life. People need to be mindful that the water is very cold at this time of year, and it is easy to be caught out by tides," he added. 

The water safety organisations advised:

“Never ever swim alone and, if you are using a boat or kayak, let someone know you are out and when expected back. Please ensure that if an emergency arises and you need assistance, that you are capable of contacting the Coast Guard with a marine VHF radio, personal locator beacon or emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB). Never rely on a mobile phone alone.”

Mixed weather forecast for Cork this bank holiday weekend

