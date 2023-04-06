Unsettled weather for Easter weekend

Cork will see unsettled weather for the coming Easter weekend, with the odd sunny spell broken by rain and drizzle.

Met Éireann says that today, Holy Thursday, will be a bright and largely dry day with sunny spells, and scattered showers earlier in the day will become isolated by afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate north-westerly breeze.

Tonight will be dry and quite cold, with scattered patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees in light winds.

Tomorrow, Good Friday, looks set to be a largely dry day with spells of hazy sunshine and the chance of an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate southerly winds, occasionally fresh.

Friday night will start dry with clear spells but cloud will thicken from the west overnight, with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle developing in the southwest and west towards morning.

Lowest overnight temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest in the northeast, in light to moderate south-easterly winds.

The national forecaster says the weather will become generally unsettled with outbreaks of rain and drizzle toward the weekend, remaining unsettled with rain and showers next week.

Holy Saturday is expected to be generally cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle developing over the western half of the country, but it is likely to stay dry for most other areas, with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south-easterly winds.

Saturday night will be cloudy and largely dry apart from scattered patches of light rain and drizzle, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate south-easterly winds.

Easter Sunday will be a dull day with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning, Met Éireann says, with more persistent rain likely to push into western areas in the afternoon, spreading eastwards across the country through the day. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Easter Monday will be a brighter day with some sunny spells, but widespread showers will develop through the morning and afternoon, some of which may be heavy. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Met Éireann forecasts that the weather will remain unsettled for the rest of next week, and Tuesday is likely to be a wet and potentially windy day, with showers or spells of rain then for the rest of the week.