Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 09:25

Cork's Rainbow Club will make a big difference for families in need with donor funding

n recent days, the Rainbow Club secured €15,000 in funding from ESB Generations, as well as almost €6,000 from Highfield Rugby Club
Cork's Rainbow Club will make a big difference for families in need with donor funding

Karen O'Mahony pictured with volunteers Emma O'Sullivan, Charlene Torpey, Dawn McCarthy, Noelle Coughlan, Andrew Lawton and John O'Mahony in the refurbished Sensor and Play Room at the Rainbow Club in Mahon. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Darragh Bermingham

THE Rainbow Club in Mahon recently received more than €20,000 in funding from generous donors as it supported 200 families in need.

The local charity, which caters for almost 2,000 children and young people with autism and their families every single week, relies heavily on fundraising efforts and donations.

In recent days, the Rainbow Club secured €15,000 in funding from ESB Generations, as well as almost €6,000 from Highfield Rugby Club.

In a statement, the local charity said: “We are delighted that we have secured €15,000 from ESB Generations for Rainbow Club’s first alternative education initiative for people with a disability.

“We are so excited to make this successful, accessible and inclusive.

“This funding will help us to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The Rainbow Club also received a cheque for €5,700 from Highfield Rugby Club in recent days after the rugby club hosted a ladies lunch in aid of the charity.

In a statement in recent days, the Rainbow Club said: “We are so grateful that we were chosen by such an inspirational club with a great name in Cork for rugby.

“The lunch was hugely supported by local businesses and club members with their families.

“A huge Thank you to Janet, Frank and all the team for this support and congratulations to Janet for Raising €5,700 for Rainbow Club.” As well as raising funds for services, the Rainbow Club has been busy helping families in need in recent weeks.

The local charity teamed up with the Children’s Rights Alliance to send 200 hampers out to families in need.

In a statement, the Rainbow Club said:

“Families are very grateful for this help and Rainbow Club worked with volunteers from Mahon Community Centre to make sure families had this support.”

Read More

Big bands won’t bypass Macroom

More in this section

Cork TikTok creator Sarah McShane lands sweet gig as ALDI’s Chief Easter Egg Taster Cork TikTok creator Sarah McShane lands sweet gig as ALDI’s Chief Easter Egg Taster
Contract awarded for new platform at Kent Station; Work set to start this summer Contract awarded for new platform at Kent Station; Work set to start this summer
A Good Friday walk down memory lane for former scouts A Good Friday walk down memory lane for former scouts
charity
<p>The water utility company, which rebranded at the start of the year from Irish Water, this week commenced a two-week flushing programme which, the company said, would clear water mains of sediment and reduce discolouration.</p>

Uisce Éireann: Cork city will always have a 'small number' of incidents of water discolouration

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more