Cork's Rainbow Club will make a big difference for families in need with donor funding

THE Rainbow Club in Mahon recently received more than €20,000 in funding from generous donors as it supported 200 families in need.

The local charity, which caters for almost 2,000 children and young people with autism and their families every single week, relies heavily on fundraising efforts and donations.

In recent days, the Rainbow Club secured €15,000 in funding from ESB Generations, as well as almost €6,000 from Highfield Rugby Club.

In a statement, the local charity said: “We are delighted that we have secured €15,000 from ESB Generations for Rainbow Club’s first alternative education initiative for people with a disability.

“We are so excited to make this successful, accessible and inclusive.

“This funding will help us to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The Rainbow Club also received a cheque for €5,700 from Highfield Rugby Club in recent days after the rugby club hosted a ladies lunch in aid of the charity.

In a statement in recent days, the Rainbow Club said: “We are so grateful that we were chosen by such an inspirational club with a great name in Cork for rugby.

“The lunch was hugely supported by local businesses and club members with their families.

“A huge Thank you to Janet, Frank and all the team for this support and congratulations to Janet for Raising €5,700 for Rainbow Club.” As well as raising funds for services, the Rainbow Club has been busy helping families in need in recent weeks.

The local charity teamed up with the Children’s Rights Alliance to send 200 hampers out to families in need.

In a statement, the Rainbow Club said:

“Families are very grateful for this help and Rainbow Club worked with volunteers from Mahon Community Centre to make sure families had this support.”